Crash on Bully Hill

A one-vehicle accident occurred at about 10 a.m. Monday on Bully Hill near Congress Hill Road, according to Venango County 911.
One person was transported to UPMC Northwest, 911 said.
Rocky Grove and Reno volunteer fire departments responded to a small fire at about 4:50 p.m. Monday inside an electrical panel at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in the Giant Eagle complex on Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 80, Venango County 911 said.
A vehicle and a side-by-side were involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. on Curllsville Road in Monroe Township, according to Clarion County 911.
Franklin state police and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Hornburg Road Saturday at about 7 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
Titusville experienced a power outage Sunday afternoon that left some residents without power and several traffic lights not working, Titusville Fire Department said.