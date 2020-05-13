Venango County 911 said no one was hurt in two other two-vehicle crashes Tuesday in Oil City.

One crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on West First Street in Oil City, and the other one was at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Elk Street in Franklin, 911 said.

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Riverview Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Cherrytree accident

Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cherrytree.