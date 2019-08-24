Clarion state police are investigating the theft of a Strattanville woman's credit card information.

The woman had her information stolen online, and a fraudulent purchase was made Aug. 10 with the information, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Three injured in crash

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Green Township, Forest County.

Credit card info stolen

Clarion state police are investigating the theft of a Strattanville woman's credit card information.

Hearing set in assault case

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Tennessee man charged with aggravated assault after an incident earlier this month in Clarion County.