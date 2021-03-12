HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.
According to a news release from Shapiro's office, state police on Feb. 6 pulled over Kimari Jackson, 25, who was driving erratically in Jefferson County. Jackson's passenger, Kareem Rock, 26, was discovered to have two active warrants for his arrest related to drug charges in Ohio.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.