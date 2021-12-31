Vehicle fire
A vehicle caught on fire in the area of 241 Cherry Run Road in Rouseville at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
Updated: December 31, 2021 @ 4:51 am
Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
