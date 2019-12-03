No one was injured when a car and semi-truck collided late Sunday night in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said the car struck the side of an 18-wheeler on Main Street in the area of the bypass and the Oil City VFW at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 3, 2019 @ 6:59 am
No one was injured when a car and semi-truck collided late Sunday night in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said the car struck the side of an 18-wheeler on Main Street in the area of the bypass and the Oil City VFW at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for grabbing a woman by the neck and arm and shoving her into a wall.
An Oakdale man has been charged in connection with sexual offender requirements.
No one was injured when a car and semi-truck collided late Sunday night in Oil City.
Clarion state police said they are investigating a report of an alleged indecent sexual assault.
A Cornplanter Township couple is facing charges after an argument turned physical in the same room where their two-month-old son was in his crib.