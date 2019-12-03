No one was injured when a car and semi-truck collided late Sunday night in Oil City.

Venango County 911 said the car struck the side of an 18-wheeler on Main Street in the area of the bypass and the Oil City VFW at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

