Dog dies, garage destroyed in Frenchcreek fire

A two-stall garage was destroyed in a fire that was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in Frenchcreek Township.

Polk fire chief Tom Sherman said nobody was injured in the blaze, but the owner's dog died in the fire.

