Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.

911 said both lanes of Route 62 were closed at about 7 p.m. between McPherson and President roads.

I-80 hit-run crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.

Police: Woman deceived of $20K

Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.

Police: Man scammed out of $2,000

Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.

Saturday crashes

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.