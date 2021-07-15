Franklin state police have released information on a tractor-trailer crash Monday on Route 417 in Oakland Township.

Police said David Zimmerman, 63, of Titusville, was headed south on Route 417 when his 1998 Volvo S60 went off the road and into a ditch at about 11:30 a.m.

Victory Township crash

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Flooding in area

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

Vehicle fire

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

Cherrytree car fire

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

DUI arrests

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Vehicle accidents

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.