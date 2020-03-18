East State Road accident

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Seneca.

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle that went into a ditch near the 1300 block of East State, 911 said.

Man facing drug charges

A Franklin man is facing drug charges after he was recognized as having warrants by Sugarcreek police Sunday night at the Sugarcreek Sheetz.

15th Street hill crash

Venango County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at about noon Monday on the 15th Street hill in Franklin.