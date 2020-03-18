East State Road accident

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Seneca.
Franklin state police responded to a vehicle that went into a ditch near the 1300 block of East State, 911 said.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 9:29 am
