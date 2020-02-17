An Ellwood City man was injured in a hunting accident in Rockland Township Saturday.
A father and son were hunting in the area of Rockland Station Road, Franklin state police said.
No one was injured when a fire broke out at a home on Second and Walnut streets in Reno Saturday at about 7:15 a.m., according to Venango County 911.
An Emlenton woman has been charged with child endangerment after a four-year-old girl was found on a bridge Sunday.
Marienville state police said said a Marienville man slapped his girlfriend and left her along the side of the road in Clarion County on Valentine's Day.
A pedestrian was taken by helicopter to a hospital for injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the East End of Oil City Saturday, Venango County 911 said.
No one was hurt in a one-vehicle crash at about 7:30 a.m. Friday on Sandy Creek Road near the Polk cutoff.