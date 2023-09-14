A Clarion Borough woman who had been reported missing by her family late Tuesday night had not been located as of about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Clarion Borough police chief William H. Peck identified the woman as Andrea Leigh Guntrum, 43.
