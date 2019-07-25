Emlenton building clipped

A truck clipped the corner of a building on River Avenue in Emlenton at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, a Venango County 911 representative said.
Emlenton police handled the incident.
A Franklin man died in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Oakland Township.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Wednesday on East Bissell Avenue in Oil City.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed Wednesday that a woman's body was found Tuesday morning near Franklin Industries.
Sugarcreek police say a Franklin-area couple are facing access device fraud and other charges.