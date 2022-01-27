An Emlenton man is facing dozens of charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 for about two years at a residence in Cornplanter Township.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that on Dec. 28, the girl’s parents told police that Eric Deitz, 45, was caught on home security camera having sex with their daughter.

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.