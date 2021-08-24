Franklin state police have accused an Emlenton man of making terroristic threats against five people in Scrubgrass Township early Saturday evening.

Police said four of the people observed Kevin Tebay, 58, performing a lewd act as he stood in a window of a home on Emlenton-Clintonville Road at 6 p.m.

Clarion vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.

1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash

  • From staff reports

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.

I-80 rollover crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police and Emlenton emergency crews were called to a rollover crash just before noon Thursday on Interstate 80.

Wednesday crashes

- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 280 Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.

Ashland Township crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police were dispatched to a crash on Route 338 in Ashland Township at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Clarion County 911.