A Emlenton man is facing charges for forcing his way into a house on Hill Street in Emlenton Borough on Saturday.
Franklin state police said Richard Kamerer, 42, tried to break into the house numerous times at about 4 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Emlenton man is facing charges for forcing his way into a house on Hill Street in Emlenton Borough on Saturday.
Franklin state police said Richard Kamerer, 42, tried to break into the house numerous times at about 4 p.m.
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two Community Ambulance Service workers who were taking the man to UPMC Northwest.
An Oil City man is facing felony drug-related charges after suspected drugs were found in his vehicle when he was pulled over for driving under the influence on Allegheny Boulevard.
A Emlenton man is facing charges for forcing his way into a house on Hill Street in Emlenton Borough on Saturday.
A Franklin man has been charged in connection with a home break-in Saturday.
Franklin state police said they are investigating an incident in which a one-year-old child suffered a fractured leg.