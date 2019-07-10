An Emlenton man is behind bars for kicking his brother hard enough to break bones, Franklin state police say.
Police said they were dispatched to Grove City Medical Center on July 3 to speak with a man who told them his brother, Ronald Joseph Labans, 58, assaulted him that morning.
The man told police that the incident, which occurred between 9:30 and 10 a.m., began when Labans became locked out of his house in Scrubgrass Township, a criminal complaint said.
The man said that when he let Labans into the house, Labans knocked him to the floor where he then kicked him four to five times, the complaint said. Police said in the complaint that the man is disabled from an accident earlier in life and was unable to defend himself.
The complaint said that after the fight, the man and Labans remained in the residence until 3 p.m. when the man was taken to the hospital.
It was discovered at the hospital that the man had incurred a broken right fibula and was admitted for further medical treatment, the complaint said.
Police said in the complaint that when they made contact with Labans later that evening, he admitted kicking the man after being let into the residence.
Labans was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor simple assault charge. He was lodged in the Venango County jail on $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 17.
