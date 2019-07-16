PITTSBURGH - Millcreek Community Hospital has agreed to pay $2,451,000 to resolve claims that the hospital violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary inpatient rehabilitation services, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
Millcreek Community Hospital has an inpatient rehabilitation unit within its hospital, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
An inpatient rehabilitation unit is intended to provide services to patients needing rehabilitative services that require hospital-level care, the release said.
The United States contends that between July 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2017, Millcreek Community Hospital admitted patients to its inpatient rehabilitation unit who did not qualify for such services, and failed to adequately document in the patients' medical records that the inpatient rehabilitation services were medically necessary and reasonable.
As part of the settlement, the hospital also agreed to enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Counsel to the Inspector General, which will require, among other things, regular monitoring of the hospital's billings for a period of five years, the release said.
The matter was investigated by the Office of Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
