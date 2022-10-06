Erie man sentenced in drug case

ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
According to information presented to the court, on or about Aug. 25, David Aranda, 24, attempted to possess with intent to distribute 368 grams, an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 counterfeit blue pills, composed of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.