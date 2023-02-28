ERIE — A former resident of Franklin pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Monday.

Rodney Lee Plowman, 56, pleaded guilty to one count before U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, according to a Department of Justice news release.

For the Record

Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.