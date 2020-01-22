PITTSBURGH - Former Corsica Secretary and Treasurer Tammy Laird pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Laird, 47, pleaded guilty to 26 counts before U.S. Senior District Judge
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PITTSBURGH - Former Corsica Secretary and Treasurer Tammy Laird pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Laird, 47, pleaded guilty to 26 counts before U.S. Senior District Judge
A Summerville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Jenks Township, Forest County.
PITTSBURGH - Former Corsica Secretary and Treasurer Tammy Laird pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Franklin state police have launched an investigation into a theft from First United National Bank in Cranberry Township.
A 16-year-old Knox boy escaped injury after a one-vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday on Blairs Corners Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
A one-vehicle crash Friday in Richland Township left a St. Petersburg woman injured.
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Toby Township, Clarion County.