Clarion County 911 said a portion of Route 36 was closed after a tree fell early Thursday morning in Washington Township.
911 said the downed tree was reported at about 3 a.m. near Long Acres Potato Farms.
-- Two people were transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Allegheny Boulevard by Mac's Snax, Venango County 911 said.
Clarion County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday along Spruce Street in New Bethlehem.
A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire occurred Wednesday in Cornplanter Township.
A Clarion woman is facing charges for taking items from the Venango County Co-Op store in the Cranberry Mall on Wednesday.
Nobody was injured when a Franklin state police vehicle struck a deer Tuesday in Cornplanter Township.
A Pleasantville man was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cornplanter Township.
A Stoneboro man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of theft of government property for allegedly using COVID-19 relief money for personal use.
A Franklin man is facing charges for repeatedly contacting a woman at her place of employment in Sugarcreek Borough over three days and making unwanted sexual contact with her.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for stealing a safe from a woman's home while she slept.
An Oil City man was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Oil Creek Township.
- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County 911 said they received about a dozen reports of trees downed across the county on Sunday.
Clarion County 911 said Cherry Run Road in Toby Township and Shannon Tipple Road in Piney Township near Sligo were both closed due to flooding at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle crash that caused an Oil City woman to be flown to a hospital on Friday in President Township.
- One person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday on Route 62 and President Road, Venango County 911 said.
An Oil City man is facing charges for attempting to purchase a firearm at Dunham's Sporting Goods in the Cranberry Mall while in contempt of court.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for giving drugs to her juvenile son.
A Titusville man is facing charges for stealing a car from a woman near Rouseville.
Oil City police are looking for Zachary Luhellier, 27, of Oil City.
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed a trailer on Halyday Run Road.
A former Oil City man currently incarcerated at the SCI Fayette state prison has been charged with breaking into a house in Oil City in 2015.
Nobody was injured in a fire Tuesday at a Monroe Township home in Clarion County, according to Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 Chief Doug Preston.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for using his vehicle to ram another man's vehicle at least eight times Monday in Sugarcreek.
A Franklin man is facing a felony charge for entering a woman's residence in Oil City on Sunday without her permission.
An Oil City man is facing charges for following a woman in his vehicle from Sugarcreek Borough to Oil City on Monday and almost striking the vehicle.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
One man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 8:45 a.m. Monday in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for repeatedly harassing a woman on Plum Street over a period of about 10 hours between Thursday night and Friday morning.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION - Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.
