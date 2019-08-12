Fan causes small fire at Webco

A small fire broke out at about 10 a.m. Saturday at Webco Industries in Oil City.
Captain John Rodgers of the Oil City Fire Department said the blaze was caused by a fan on the roof that malfunctioned.
