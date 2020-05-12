No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Marienville state police said Meghan Sibble, 29, of Lucinda, was driving west on Salsgiver Drive at about 6 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a right curve.
