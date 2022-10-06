PITTSBURGH — A Farrell man pleaded guilty this week in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Romondo Oatis, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from March 2019 through September 2020, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Oatis is one of 13 defendants charged in the indictment returned in this case.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.