Farrell man sentenced for role in drug trafficking-organization

PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
The sentence for Michael Talbert, 43, was imposed in U.S. District Court.
