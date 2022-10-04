PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

The sentence for Michael Talbert, 43, was imposed in U.S. District Court.

For the Record

Farrell man sentenced for role in drug trafficking-organization

  • From staff reports

Police seek theft suspect
Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.