ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.
A U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) news release said a group of area law enforcement officials, including those from Oil City, Franklin and Titusville, took part in the investigation.
ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.