Franklin state police said Monday that a reported threat Friday at Franklin Area High School wasn't considered credible.
"It didn't actually happen ... there was no threat to student safety," high school principal Christina Cohlhepp said Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin state police said Monday that a reported threat Friday at Franklin Area High School wasn't considered credible.
"It didn't actually happen ... there was no threat to student safety," high school principal Christina Cohlhepp said Monday.
A Franklin man is facing additional charges stemming from an incident in September in which he is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from the GEMS Store in Sugarcreek.
An infant was taken to UPMC Northwest for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on Route 257 in front of the Griffin Phillis Ford dealership.
Franklin state police said Monday that a reported threat Friday at Franklin Area High School wasn't considered credible.
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at noon Saturday at mile marker 37 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
Two Oil City man are facing charges for trying to remove stolen items from a house in Oil City.