Franklin state police said Monday that a reported threat Friday at Franklin Area High School wasn't considered credible.

"It didn't actually happen ... there was no threat to student safety," high school principal Christina Cohlhepp said Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Infant evaluated after crash

An infant was taken to UPMC Northwest for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on Route 257 in front of the Griffin Phillis Ford dealership.

4 hurt in I-80 crash

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at noon Saturday at mile marker 37 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.