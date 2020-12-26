Fire breaks out at Clarion Boards

Firefighters responded to a fire at Clarion Boards near Route 322 in Paint Township at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Clarion County 911 dispatch said.
The dispatcher added that the fire was in an outbuilding and brought under control by the firemen.
Sugarcreek Borough police are investigating the reported theft of a vehicle Thursday from the Knights Inn on Allegheny Boulevard.
At about 10:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a house fire at 677 Henderson Station Road in Mineral Township Friday, according to a Venango County 911 dispatcher.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Barkeyville on-ramp on Interstate 80.
Over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day several vehicles were involved in weather-related incidents in Venango and Clarion counties.
Clarion County 911 said LifeFlight responded to a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Township.
