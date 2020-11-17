Fire crews respond to Belmar Road home

caption>Reports of a structure fire at 1468 Belmar Road with a woman trapped in the house brought many firefighters to the rescue early Monday afternoon. The woman, who had a disability, was safely removed from the home by family members before firefighters arrived at the scene, Sandycreek firefighter Bob Jamison said. Jamison said all three people who lived in the house, a man and two women, got out safely and no one was transported. The fire was confined to the kitchen stove and the damage was minor, he said. Firefighters put out the fire and ventilated the house, Jamison said, and he estimated the damage to be less than $1,500. Polk, Rocky Grove and Seneca volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.caption>
More From This Section
caption>Reports of a structure fire at 1468 Belmar Road with a woman trapped in the house brought many firefighters to the rescue early Monday afternoon. The woman, who had a disability, was safely removed from the home by family members before firefighters arrived at the scene, Sandycree…
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a vehicle crashed into a house Sunday in Cranberry Township.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Franklin, according to Venango County 911.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday along the intersection of Liberty and 8th streets in Franklin.
Marienville state police are investigating an incident in which a tombstone was shot multiple times in Washington Township.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Cases climb at UPMC Northwest
-
Strong storms cause problems in area
-
COVID-19 cases spike at local care facility
-
Virus cases spike at local facility
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
School closed due to power outage
-
Physician says 'we need help' to keep people healthy
-
Former Titusville teacher pleads guilty in sex assault case
-
Machine shop expanding at North Seneca Street site
-
Oil City graduate is sports information director at Edinboro