Fire damages home in Oil City

A fire burned up the attic at a home at 107 Warren St. in Oil City on Wednesday. Capt. John Rodgers of the Oil City Fire Department said no one was hurt in the blaze, which broke out at about 6 p.m. Rodgers said he believes the fire started in a light fixture in the attic. It took the five firefighters who arrived on the scene only about five minutes to put out the fire, Rodgers said. The two adults and small child who live in the home are receiving help from the Red Cross, Rodgers said. Firefighters were assisted by Community Ambulance Service. (By Sarah Titley)
Warrant arrest

A Emlenton woman was arrested Monday on warrants out of Mercer County.

2 sought in Home Depot theft

Franklin state police are looking for two suspects in connection with a theft Wednesday from the Cranberry Home Depot store.