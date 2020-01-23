Fire damages home in Oil City

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Franklin man accused of breaking into a residence on Otter Street and assaulting a woman was held for court on all charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Franklin state police are looking for two suspects in connection with a theft Wednesday from the Cranberry Home Depot store.
A Franklin woman was arrested Tuesday at the Cranberry Walmart and then charged with retail theft.
A Cornplanter Township man accused of tossing a pile of clothing onto his infant child waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.