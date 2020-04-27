Nobody was injured after a fire damaged a house Friday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
State police fire marshals said the fire started at about 2 a.m. in a bedroom closet of the Middle Run Road home and caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.
