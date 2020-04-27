Nobody was injured after a fire damaged a house Friday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

State police fire marshals said the fire started at about 2 a.m. in a bedroom closet of the Middle Run Road home and caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.

No one injured in truck-buggy crash

Marienville state police said no one was injured when a tractor-trailer truck rammed into an Amish buggy on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

2 utility type trailers taken

Polk Borough police are investigating the theft of two utility type trailers from a camp on Bullion Road in Clinton Township.

Washington Township crash

A Shippenville man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Washington Township, Clarion County.