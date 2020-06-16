Fire destroys Franklin home

Firefighters work to extinguish Monday's blaze at 109 Liberty St. in Franklin. (By Dillon Provenza)

A Liberty Street home in Franklin was destroyed by fire Monday evening.

The blaze started at about 6:30 p.m. at the residence at 109 Liberty.

