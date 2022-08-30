No one was injured but a house was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
The fire broke out at about 4:50 a.m. Monday, according to Cornplanter fire chief Ben Schwab.
A Harrisville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Clintonville Road (Route 208), west of Rumbaugh Lane, in Irwin Township early Sunday morning.
Storms ripped through Venango and Clarion counties Monday afternoon, causing several trees and some wires to fall and block some roads.
Two Oil City women have been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an incident in which one of the women is accused of concealing the location of the other woman who was wanted on a warrant.
A Franklin man is facing two felony charges for running away from a Venango County deputy sheriff who had ordered him to stop.
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges for assaulting an employee at the jail.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for hitting her ex-husband with a baseball bat several times in front of their juvenile children.
An Oil City man is facing charges that accuse him of fleeing from police and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol early Thursday morning in Franklin.
Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.
PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
A Franklin man is facing charges following an altercation Monday night in the parking lot of Sheetz on Liberty Street in Franklin.
State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.
A Polk man is facing charges for threatening two women with a gun at a residence in Frenchcreek Township.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for transferring almost $10,000 from another woman’s bank account to her account.
