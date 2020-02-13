No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday in Barnett Township, Forest County.

A state police fire marshal said the blaze broke out at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in a residence on Blue Ridge Road occupied by Stephen and Crystal Stahlman of Clarington.

Megan's Law arrest

A Harrisville man is facing charges for failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements.

Polk man charged

A Polk man is facing charges for trading a gun for methamphetamine.

Warrant arrest

Dylan Brown, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Oil City by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a warrent for failure to pay court ordered child support.