No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday in Barnett Township, Forest County.
A state police fire marshal said the blaze broke out at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in a residence on Blue Ridge Road occupied by Stephen and Crystal Stahlman of Clarington.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday in Barnett Township, Forest County.
A state police fire marshal said the blaze broke out at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in a residence on Blue Ridge Road occupied by Stephen and Crystal Stahlman of Clarington.
A Harrisville man is facing charges for failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements.
No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday in Barnett Township, Forest County.
Dylan Brown, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Oil City by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a warrent for failure to pay court ordered child support.
A Kane woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Howe Township, Forest County.