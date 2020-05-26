Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Saturday in Irwin Township.

The fire was reported at about 9 p.m. on Old Route 8, Clintonville fire Chief Grant Rea said.

Kennerdell brush fire

Venango County 911 said a minor brush fire occurred at about 10 a.m Monday along Main Street in Kennerdell.

No injuries in crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Cornplanter Township.