Fire destroys Oil City home

A transient York County man already doing jail time on other charges is facing additional charges, including entering a house in Oil City, holding a woman and several children at gunpoint and robbing them.
A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.
A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.