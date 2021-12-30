Fire destroys home in Victory Heights

Deputy fire marshal Jason Sider was at the scene Wednesday of the Victory Heights home that was destroyed by a blaze late Tuesday evening.

 By Laura O’Neil

No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed a Victory Heights home, according to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul Marsh.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, at 5934 Route 322, on Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Man facing charge in second trespass case

  • From staff reports

An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.

For the Record

Man gets up to 280 years for sexual abuse of child

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

For the Record

OC woman facing burglary, threats charges

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.