Fire displaces family of 7

A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.
According to the release, firefighters were dispatched at 1:12 p.m., and the first unit arrived within three minutes to 169 Meadville Pike, where they found significant smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house on the second floor.
PITTSBURGH — A Farrell resident pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.