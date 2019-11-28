Police say an inmate set fire to his cell after tying up his cellmate at SCI Forest in Marienville.
A state police fire marshal said an inmate caused an electrical outlet to ignite paper and cloth at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The fire marshal said the inmate set the fire after he tied his 24-year-old cellmate's hands and feet.
Franklin state police took Holly Huff, 41, of Oil City, into custody Monday on an outstanding warrant out of Harris County, Texas, when they responded to a domestic dispute on Pritchard Road in Oakland Township.