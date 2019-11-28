Police say an inmate set fire to his cell after tying up his cellmate at SCI Forest in Marienville.

A state police fire marshal said an inmate caused an electrical outlet to ignite paper and cloth at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The fire marshal said the inmate set the fire after he tied his 24-year-old cellmate's hands and feet.

