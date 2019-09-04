Fire sends one to hospital

More From This Section
Franklin state police say no one was injured when a car collided with a fallen tree Monday at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 62 in President Township.
Oil City police said they are searching for an Oil City man who led officers on a chase through the North Side on Friday at about 4 p.m.
An Oil City man is facing felony charges after being accused of fleeing from police on an unregistered motorcycle on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. in Rouseville.
One man was seriously injured when a go-cart and a Jeep crashed in Frenchcreek Township on Monday, Venango County 911 said.
A Franklin man crashed his vehicle after a bee flew in through a rolled-down window in Sandycreek Township Thursday, police said.
