Fire sends one to hospital

Firefighters work at the site of a house fire at 591 Tippery Road in Cranberry Township on Tuesday. The emergency call came in at about noon, according to Venango County 911. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Seneca Fire Chief Paul Marsh said. Seneca Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by volunteer fire departments from Pinegrove, Cornplanter and President townships, Marsh said. The cause of the fire is unknown, Marsh said. According to 911, the scene was cleared at about 2 p.m. (By Kara O'Neil)
OC man accused of fleeing from police

An Oil City man is facing felony charges after being accused of fleeing from police on an unregistered motorcycle on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. in Rouseville.

Franklin man uninjured in crash

A Franklin man crashed his vehicle after a bee flew in through a rolled-down window in Sandycreek Township Thursday, police said.