Fires break out Thursday at two Emlenton homes

Separate fires broke out Thursday at two Emlenton residences, and no one was injured in either fire.
An unoccupied home at 905 Kerr Ave. was destroyed in the second blaze, which erupted at about 12:20 p.m., according to Barry Louise, the assistant Emlenton fire chief.
Louise said the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene. He also said there had been another fire at the residence sometime in the last couple of months.
A state police fire marshal from Erie was called to investigate the blaze and was at the site Thursday afternoon, Louise said.
Firefighters from four counties - Venango, Clarion, Butler and Armstrong - assisted Emlenton, Louise said. Departments included Parker, St. Petersburg, Knox, Seneca, Clintonville, Rockland and Eau Claire.
The scene wasn't cleared until about 4:45 p.m., according to a Venango County 911 dispatcher.
The earlier fire started at about 9 a.m. at a home at 421 Buena Vista St.
Louise said the blaze broke out in the dryer, and he said there was heavy damage to the laundry room and its contents.
"Our guys put a really good stop on that fire," Louise said.
In addition to Emlenton, other departments responding were Clintonville, Parker, Knox, Seneca, St. Petersburg and Eau Claire.
Emlenton Ambulance also responded to both fires, but no transports were needed from either fire, the 911 dispatcher said.