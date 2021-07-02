Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Fish and Boat Commission says that on July 19, 2019, property owned by Spencer, including RVs, campers, vehicles and "like related products, by-products and/or component parts" stored near Lower Town Mile Run in a "floodway and/or floodplain" washed into the creek and the Allegheny River, causing a situation that is destructive to fish.

For the Record

Tree falls on car

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Fire at Village Acres

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.

For the Record

Tools stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.

For the Record

Firearms stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.

For the Record

Dirt bike stolen

  • From staff reports

State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.

For the Record

Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT

  • From staff reports

A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.