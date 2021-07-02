Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.
A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Fish and Boat Commission says that on July 19, 2019, property owned by Spencer, including RVs, campers, vehicles and "like related products, by-products and/or component parts" stored near Lower Town Mile Run in a "floodway and/or floodplain" washed into the creek and the Allegheny River, causing a situation that is destructive to fish.
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.