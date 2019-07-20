Flooding, trees down in region

More From This Section
An Oil City man is facing charges after an incident in June on Hiland Avenue in Oil City that led to a woman's injury.
Franklin state police are investigating two recent reports of indecent assault.
The Venango County Sheriff's Office said Gauge Keller, 24, was arrested at 8 a.m. Thursday in Cooperstown by sheriff's deputies for failure to pay court-ordered child support through the Venango County Domestic Relations office.
A Seneca man is facing strangulation, assault and harassment charges after an altercation with his wife Wednesday afternoon, Franklin state police said.
A mother and daughter accused of filing false reports of child abuse in May were held for court Wednesday.
