Flooding, trees down in region

There were reports of flooding and trees down late Friday night in the Oil City area. The West End Pond at Clarion University-Venango (pictured) overflowed onto West First Street. Flooding was also reported on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township. There also were reports of trees down at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township. (By Ryan Kunselman)
Warrant arrest

The Venango County Sheriff's Office said Gauge Keller, 24, was arrested at 8 a.m. Thursday in Cooperstown by sheriff's deputies for failure to pay court-ordered child support through the Venango County Domestic Relations office.

Seneca man accused of strangulation

A Seneca man is facing strangulation, assault and harassment charges after an altercation with his wife Wednesday afternoon, Franklin state police said.