A Florida man who was charged with homicide after the body of a Titusville man was found in the bed of a pickup truck in March was held for court Thursday.
Bradley Matthew Seay, 20, of Lakeland, Florida, appeared for his preliminary hearing before district judge Amy Nicols in Crawford County. Nicols ordered that Seay face further court proceedings on charges of criminal homicide and abuse of corpse.
Seay is accused of shooting and killing Earl George Scroger Jr., 29, of Titusville, on March 14 at a camp on Howe Lane, near Windfall Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
Corry state police said at the time that the camp was owned by Seay's grandparents.
Police said three people came to the Titusville police station the evening of March 14 to tell police that Seay had killed Scroger.
Troopers made contact with Seay, who agreed to come to the Titusville police station.
Police discovered Scroger's body in the bed of the truck Seay was operating, police said.
Seay is being held without bail in the Crawford County jail.