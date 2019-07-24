2 flown from Route 417 crash

Tags
State police in Franklin said a burglary and theft occurred at RW Hovis Auto Sales on Emlenton-Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township between 1 a.m. Thursday and 8:13 a.m. Friday.
Two Oil City residents escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County.
Titusville police arrested a Syracuse, New York, man Tuesday on charges that include luring and stalking.
