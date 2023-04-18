The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
The progress in containment, current conditions and the weather forecast are the reasons the Forest Service provided as to why firefighters anticipate calling the 447-acre River Road wildfire controlled in that time period.
ERIE — Former Erie resident Peter Daniel Gambill Jr., 25, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.