ERIE — A former Erie resident accused of being involved with a drug operation within the Western District of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
In connection with his guilty plea to two counts before U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, the court was advised Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 32, and others engaged in a conspiracy to distribute multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, about 1.7 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills (an estimated 15,000 pills), and methamphetamine from in and around February and continuing thereafter to in or around May, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
