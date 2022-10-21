ERIE — A former resident of Erie pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

David Anthony Madden, 36, pleaded guilty to one count in U.S. District Court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. In connection with the plea, the court was advised Madden conspired with two co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 6

  • From staff reports

A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 7

  • From staff reports

A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.

For the Record

Erie man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.