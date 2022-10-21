ERIE — A former resident of Erie pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
David Anthony Madden, 36, pleaded guilty to one count in U.S. District Court, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. In connection with the plea, the court was advised Madden conspired with two co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.