Former township official in Mercer County sentenced

PITTSBURGH — A Florida resident has been sentenced in federal court to 100 days in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, plus restitution of $150,000 on her conviction of mail fraud, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville imposed the sentence on Linda Baun, 73, of Largo, Florida.
